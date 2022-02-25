'World history has changed': Edmontonians rally in solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Will Canadian troops be sent to Ukraine to engage in combat?

A key component of Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the commitment of more military troops in neighbouring NATO countries, but the government has maintained these personnel would be deployed for deterrence and training purposes only.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island