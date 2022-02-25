'World history has changed': Edmontonians rally in solidarity with Ukraine after Russian invasion
Hundreds of Edmontonians waved Ukrainian flags and showed support at a rally Thursday evening following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Edmonton-based Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) organized the candlelight vigil at the legislature grounds as a way for the local community to show their concern and opposition to the violence in Ukraine.
Taras Podilsky, League of Ukrainian Canadians Edmonton branch president, said the community watched in horror as missiles struck multiple locations in Ukraine.
"But events are such that we have to stand up with Ukraine. Stand up for Ukraine and support Ukraine," he said. "To show the world that we demand continued and increased support for our Ukrainian people, our Ukrainian army."
"A peace-loving nation, a democratic nation of our brother and sister Ukrainians are under assault," he added.
Explosions continued to be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed with a full-scale invasion.
On the first day of fighting, the Ukrainian government reported more than 100 Ukrainians had been killed as the country braces for further barrages of missiles and attacks.
U.S. defence officials believe the attacks to be likely part of a multi-phase invasion aimed at "decapitating" Ukraine's government and seizing key population centres.
"For too long, for too many decades, the people of Ukraine have faced wave upon wave of violence and political repression," Premier Jason Kenney said at the rally, adding that the violence had begun in Ukraine eight years ago with the invasion of Crimea."
Kenney announced on Wednesday that the province would contribute $1 million to the Canada Ukraine Foundation #HelpUkraineNow humanitarian assistance appeal.
"But last night, we have seen the beginning of the greatest act of military aggression in Europe since 1945," Kenney said. "A fundamental attack, not just on Ukrainian sovereignty, but on global peace and security."
The Ukrainian flag was displayed at the Legislative Assembly of Alberta on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 (Source: Legislative Assembly of Alberta).
The City of Edmonton said it would light the High Level Bridge in yellow and blue to be in solidarity with Ukraine. The Ukrainian anthem was sung on Thursday, and the flag was displayed inside the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.The City of Edmonton said it would light the High Level Bridge in yellow and blue to show solidarity with Ukraine (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson).
"I am extending my support and deepest sympathies to all Ukrainian-Edmontonians who are affected by this unprovoked invasion of their homeland," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a tweet. "We stand with Ukraine."
'THERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN SAY'
For Stefania Kostiuk, it's been a long 24 hours. Until around three weeks ago, the Edmontonian lived in Kyiv with her fiance and worked as a teacher.
Her family and friends remain in the capital city, texting her from the middle of a warzone.
"(They're) just saying you can feel wars in the air," Kostiuk told CTV News Edmonton. "You can hear explosions. You can hear gunshots."
"We're calling our friends asking what we can do, and even on the phone, what do you say to them? There's nothing you can say."
Alberta is home to more than 330,000 people who claim Ukrainian ancestry, the UCC-APC estimates. Many are hearing similar stories and sharing the same anxieties.
"World history has changed," said Orysia Boychuk, UCC-APC president. "There is a before February 24, 2022, and an after Feb. 24, 2022. A Europe whole, free, and peaceful has ended."
"Russia seeks to destroy Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," she added. "We urge you to be informed and understand the facts."
Oleksandr Danyleiko, Consulate General of Ukraine in Edmonton, echoed those calls and asked Canadians to spread information about the attacks as widely as possible.
"It is unbelievable how it could be that in the 21st century, the neighbour attacking and starting a full-scale war which didn't even put any threat to Russia," Danyleiko said. "Ukraine is a peaceful country.
"We just want to live our way. We just want to be a peaceful nation, developing and choosing our way of developing."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions Thursday that target members of the Russian elite, their families, major Russian banks, and members of the Russian Security Council. In addition, no new export permits will be issued to Russia and Trudeau said Ottawa plans to cancel existing permits.
"We stand united and steadfast in our support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. And we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people’s right to decide their own future in a free and democratic state,” he said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb, CTVNews.ca's Sarah Turnbull, and The Associated Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Will Canadian troops be sent to Ukraine to engage in combat?
A key component of Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the commitment of more military troops in neighbouring NATO countries, but the government has maintained these personnel would be deployed for deterrence and training purposes only.
Live updates: Asian shares rebound from Ukraine war shock
Asian stock prices are higher early Friday after U.S. shares recovered toward the end of a wild trading day Thursday as the world slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: from TV actor to president
Before Volodymyr Zelensky ran for Ukrainian president and won in a landslide in 2019, he had already played one on TV. Now the once-political novice is helming his country through a Russian invasion.
What is SWIFT and why some are calling for Russia to be banned from it?
World leaders are calling for Russia to be banned from an international payment and messaging system that handles trillions of dollars worth of transactions. CTVNews.ca examines the so-called ‘nuclear option’ in sanctions at the centre of the Ukraine crisis.
Head of Russian space agency appears to threaten to drop ISS on India or China
The head of Russia's space agency appears to have threatened to drop the International Space Station on India or China because of Western sanctions.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
Calgary
-
Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire
A fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was nearly destroyed.
-
Alberta budget 2022: Calgary hospitals, trade schools and U of C to benefit
Breaking down some of the spending announcements for Calgary to come out of Alberta's latest budget.
-
Ukrainians in Calgary cry out for support after Russian invasion
Within hours of military aggression by Russia, members of Ukrainian diaspora in Calgary are rallying together, calling for Canada and the international community to offer support to the democratic European nation.
Saskatoon
-
Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
-
Man shot by Saskatoon officer released from hospital, now in police custody
Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper has released more details regarding an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.
-
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale invasion that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting and could eventually rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
Regina
-
Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
-
Sask. willing to take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Canada
Amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada said it will welcome Ukrainian refugees and Saskatchewan could be one province to take people in.
-
37 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 37 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province’s weekly update for Feb. 13-19.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
N.S. disease expert says provinces are dropping COVID-19 restrictions too soon
Signs posted around Nova Scotia related to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be coming down in less than a month, as long as everything goes as planned.
-
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
Toronto
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario's top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Another snowstorm is headed towards southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for yet another round of snow that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.
-
Drake offers to save popular Toronto patty shop after it announces its closing
Drake has offered to buy an iconic Toronto patty shop after it announced it would be closing its doors.
Montreal
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
Man arrested after mother, baby injured in head-on collision on Monteregie highway
A man in his 30s was arrested for alleged impaired driving Thursday night after a head-on collision that sent a woman and her baby to the hospital.
Ottawa
-
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with a full-scale invasion that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting and could eventually rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
-
Downtown assault suspects may have participated in 'Freedom Convoy' protest, police say
Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, the suspects assaulted a woman in her 30s and one in her 70s near the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West.
-
Uday Jaswal resigns as Ottawa police deputy chief
Deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been suspended from the Ottawa Police Service with pay since March 2020.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
-
Ukrainians in Waterloo Region rally in support of home country
A rally was held in Waterloo Thursday as a show of solidarity against the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
-
CMHA Waterloo Wellington calls for more education on dangers of THC
The Waterloo Wellington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is reporting the number of people seeking help for psychosis is surging following the legalization of marijuana.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health champions
Algoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warm
A tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
Timmins Police Service swears in new chief
The Timmins Police Service turned a new page in leadership Thursday with a swearing-in ceremony at the local library. Daniel Foy, the incoming police chief, accepted his new badge with pride.
Winnipeg
-
'Our world came crashing down': death of child prompts review at Winnipeg daycare centre
The death of a young child who choked while eating an apple at a Winnipeg daycare has prompted the province to launch a review of the childcare centre.
-
Crash involving multiple trucks closes part of Trans-Canada Highway in Man., sends three people to hospital
A large crash involving multiple semi trucks and passenger vehicles has closed a section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba and sent three people to hospital.
-
'Disbelief and shock': Manitoba's Ukrainian community to hold rally after Russian invasion
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set off a wave of reaction across the globe including in Manitoba where many people have close connections to the country.
Vancouver
-
Large show of support for Ukraine at Vancouver rally
A spontaneous rally in downtown Vancouver turned out bigger than expected Thursday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Fight with boyfriend, drugs, motivated arson that destroyed church, court hears
She burned a Surrey church and torched a townhome while people were inside, but she had no connection to either place.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing lead
The University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
Vancouver Island
-
Most COVID-19 fines unpaid in B.C., but 'they will be paid,' says minister
British Columbia's public safety minister says only a small number of fines related to violation of COVID-19 measures have been paid, but people who want to drive their vehicle may have to pay up.
-
B.C. Health Ministry says no new COVID-19 deaths in Island Health
There were no COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Vancouver Island region for a second consecutive day Thursday, while nine more deaths were confirmed provincewide, according to health officials.
-
'In the millions of dollars': Langford expects economic boost as international rugby tournament returns
Preparations on the pitch are underway with Team Canada set to host 12 of the world’s top women's rugby sevens teams for a two-day tournament at the end of April.