EDMONTON -- Someone in Alberta won more than $3 million on New Year's Eve, but they didn't claim the prize in time and the money is being rolled into upcoming draws.

The unclaimed $3.8 million is being added to the final two World Juniors 50/50 jackpots.

Monday's pot starts at $1.9 million.

The online 50/50s are being held every game day and tickets are only available to people in Alberta.

Eight frontline health-care workers from Lloydminster Hospital's maternity unit won over $240,000 in the World Juniors 50/50 on Dec. 27.

The money raised through the draws will be invested into hockey initiatives in Alberta. 

The final two 50/50 draws are on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.