EDMONTON -- Someone in Alberta won more than $3 million on New Year's Eve, but they didn't claim the prize in time and the money is being rolled into upcoming draws.

The unclaimed $3.8 million is being added to the final two World Juniors 50/50 jackpots.

Monday's pot starts at $1.9 million.

✨ An unclaimed jackpot on NYE means the final two #WorldJuniors online 50/50 draws will each open with jackpots over $1.9 million. ✨



DETAILS & TICKETS at https://t.co/gC55OFvtS8 ��️



Follow @HC_WJC for updates. pic.twitter.com/kBi9H81ZLb — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 4, 2021

The online 50/50s are being held every game day and tickets are only available to people in Alberta.

Eight frontline health-care workers from Lloydminster Hospital's maternity unit won over $240,000 in the World Juniors 50/50 on Dec. 27.

The money raised through the draws will be invested into hockey initiatives in Alberta.

The final two 50/50 draws are on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.