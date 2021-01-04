Advertisement
World Juniors 50/50 jackpots to start at $1.9M after unclaimed prize
The final two 50/50 jackpots at the World Juniors in Edmonton will each get a $1.9-million boost because of an unclaimed prize. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
EDMONTON -- Someone in Alberta won more than $3 million on New Year's Eve, but they didn't claim the prize in time and the money is being rolled into upcoming draws.
The unclaimed $3.8 million is being added to the final two World Juniors 50/50 jackpots.
Monday's pot starts at $1.9 million.
The online 50/50s are being held every game day and tickets are only available to people in Alberta.
Eight frontline health-care workers from Lloydminster Hospital's maternity unit won over $240,000 in the World Juniors 50/50 on Dec. 27.
The money raised through the draws will be invested into hockey initiatives in Alberta.