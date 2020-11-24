EDMONTON -- Gameplay was paused at Team Canada’s World Juniors selection camp on Tuesday after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Hockey Canada, camp officials learned of the positive result Tuesday morning and the players were sent into quarantine.

All camp activities were suspended for the day, and the Red-White game scheduled for Tuesday morning in Red Deer’s Westerner Park Centrium was postponed.

All players, coaches and staff were tested for the disease when they arrived at the camp.

Hockey Canada said it would ensure players and team personnel undergo another test before camp activities restart.

“For precautionary reasons, we will also ensure that all players and team personnel go through an additional test before resuming camp activities,” a statement from the organization read.

“The appropriate local and provincial health authorities have been made aware of the situation, and we will continue to work closely with Alberta Health Services.”

Three days earlier, a “non-core member” of Team Canada’s staff also tested positive.

The camp was scheduled to run Nov. 16 to Dec. 13.

With files from The Canadian Press