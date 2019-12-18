EDMONTON -- At this time next year, the World Juniors will be gearing up to return to Alberta for the first time since the 2012 tournament.

This year, Canada's favourite holiday hockey classic is being hosted in the Czech cities of Ostrava and Trinec starting with its traditional Boxing Day opener.

Canada has been drawn in to Group A with rivals the United States and Russia along with the Czech Republic and Germany. The top four teams in the group advance to the quarterfinal round.

Here's when you catch Team Canada in action with all games being broadcast and streamed on TSN.

CANADA VS USA - Dec. 26 - 11 a.m. MT

Canada faces a tough opener against its traditional rival and fellow contender for top team in Group B. The two teams didn't meet at last year's event in British Columbia but Canada will be looking to avenge a 4-3 shootout loss in an outdoor game at the 2017 tournament in Buffalo.

CANADA VS RUSSIA - Dec. 28 - 11 a.m. MT

The Canadians have won four of their last five World Juniors contests against the Russians with the lone defeat coming in the 2014 bronze medal game. Russia returns four players from a team that won its first five games at last year's tournament before falling to the U.S.A. in the semifinal.

CANADA VS GERMANY - Dec. 30 - 8 a.m. MT

The Germans return to the World Juniors after winning the Division I A tournament on home soil last year. They replace Denmark who were relegated after last year's tournament. Defenceman Mortiz Seider was selected sixth overall at last year's NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

CANADA VS CZECH REPUBLIC - Dec. 31 - 11 a.m. MT

The New Year's Eve game will be a pressure-cooker against a host Czech squad scouts say will benefit from experience and be much stronger at next year's World Juniors.

All four quarterfinal round games are set for Jan. 2 with Edmonton start times of 4:30 a.m, 7:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and noon.

The semifinals are set for Jan. 4 followed by the gold medal came the next day.