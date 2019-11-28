EDMONTON -- West Edmonton is home to a schnitzel world record.

Haus Falkenstein on 152 Street and 111 Avenue is the spot for authentic German schnitzel.

Each schnitzel is freshly cut, hand-breaded and pan-fried by chef and owner Micha—but more about Micha and his wife Silke in a minute.

First, who knew there was a Guinness World Record for largest variety of fresh pan-fried schnitzel? (Haus Falkenstein offers 347 different varieties!)

Second, how does an Edmonton restaurant set that record? Well, that answer takes us back to Micha. He grew up in Germany and was helping out in his parents’ restaurant by the age of 14. Not just a chef, Micha is also a butcher and became a restauranteur years ago when he and Silke took over the family restaurant in Germany.

Haus Falkenstein was born in the Lougheed Motel in 2009. The restaurant moved to its current location in 2016.

Micha and Silke have poured their lives into the restaurant. Micha cooks while Silke serves the food, and the food is delicious. Classen recommendation: peppercorn schnitzel with the potato croquettes.

You have to have the croquettes. They’re hand-breaded and just melt in your mouth.

The next time you’re in the mood for some authentic German fare, head to the west end and hit up Haus Falkenstein.