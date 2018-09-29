

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





People across North America have offered their support for an absent Alberta horse—but still, Molly the Clydesdale remains missing.

Owner Cindy Thomas says the six-year-old horse was at their acreage west of Edmonton last weekend.

Then, all of a sudden, she wasn’t.

“Sunday morning when I woke up, the other five were in the barn. The gate was open. She was gone,” Thomas recalled.

Thomas wasn’t too concerned at first because animals do like to wander, but “by the end of the day, we were pretty sure. (There were) no tracks, no marks, no nothing.”

In the past week, she has hung posters of the “big shy girl” who Thomas says has the “softest and kindest eyes you’ll ever see.”

Thomas also turned to social media to spread the word.

Her Facebook pleas have been shared thousands of times, all across Alberta, in B.C. and Quebec, and even south of the border in North Carolina, Ohio, and Mexico.

And a neighbor started a fundraiser to offer a reward for information that leads to Molly’s safe return.

The efforts have resulted in plenty of tips, but no leads yet.

As time passes, Thomas said her biggest fear is that Molly was stolen and sold for slaughter.

She pointed to a story from southern Alberta earlier this year, where the horses of a Lethbridge-area woman were sold to Bouvry Exports while being boarded. Thomas said a big draft horse like Molly could be worth more than $800.

"She might be the prized horse to someone in the wrong industry."

It is the kindness from complete strangers that has kept Thomas optimistic.

“Everybody’s been sharing it and trying to get the word out,” she said.

“Someone has seen something and we need to find that person.”

With files from Dan Grummett