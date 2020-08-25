EDMONTON -- In a world of cancellations, one event is confirming its 2021 plans in Edmonton.

The World Triathalon Grand Final, which was originally scheduled to take place August 2020, will instead be held Aug. 17-22 of next year.

“We are confident that through our partnership with government officials and our local health authority that we can create a safe and secure environment for athletes, spectators and delegates while maintaining the fun, friendly and professional feel,” general manager Stephen Bourdeau wrote in a statement.

Board of directors chair John Day added the 8,000 visitors – counting both athletes and visitors – is an estimated $35-million stimulus to the local economy.

“Not only does an event of this scale stimulate the economy but it also brings the community together – in a responsible way – to cheer, to engage and to feel a sense of pride in welcoming the world to our city and region.”

Organizers did not say what health and safety measures would be taken.

The event was cancelled in April when mass gatherings of more than 15 people were prohibited and physical distancing of two metres was first recommended.