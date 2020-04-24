EDMONTON -- The 2020 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton is cancelled. The event would have seen thousands of world-class athletes competing in Edmonton's river valley for the championship event.

Organizers announced the decision on Friday.

"The Edmonton organizers, Triathlon Canada and World Triathlon want to share their deep disappointment that this event will not be able to take place as planned, despite all efforts from all the parties involved," WTS Edmonton said in a written release. "[We] absolutely understand that the current global situation with the COVID-19 outbreak make it impossible for the event to happen at this stage."

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed on Thursday that events and festivals would continue to be prohibited through the summer. Mass gatherings increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Edmonton's plans first became uncertain in March, when the 2020 Olympic Games in Toyko were postponed.

"We've decided that a safe time to do that would be 2021 so we’ve made the official request to the international federation,” Edmonton Triathlon GM Stephen Boudreau told CTV News Edmonton at the time. "Eventually we will come out of this and I think there will be a pent up energy in the community, so I think it could be an even better, an even greater celebration.”

The 2020 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final was scheduled for Aug. 17 to 23, 2020 in Hawrelak Park.