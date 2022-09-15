'Wow factor': Public website reveals best-yet picture of hundreds of bird migrations

A snowy owl is seen in this undated handout photo near Fred Benson Town Beach, Rhode Island, U.S.A. This snowy owl is just one of 458 species tracked by the new Bird Migration Explorer, a free public website launched Thursday that allows users to easily find a wealth of information on how and when birds move - and what challenges they face along the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Aleksandar Baba Vulic/Audubon Photography Awards A snowy owl is seen in this undated handout photo near Fred Benson Town Beach, Rhode Island, U.S.A. This snowy owl is just one of 458 species tracked by the new Bird Migration Explorer, a free public website launched Thursday that allows users to easily find a wealth of information on how and when birds move - and what challenges they face along the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Aleksandar Baba Vulic/Audubon Photography Awards

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

The mace is pictured as members of parliament pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island