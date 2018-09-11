Nearly one year after an Edmonton-bound plane went missing in B.C., crews in that province said they had found the wreckage of a small aircraft matching its description.

RCMP in Revelstoke, B.C. said they were notified a B.C. Ambulance Service helicopter crew had found the wreckage of a plane Monday, September 10.

“B.C. Ambulance Service was flying back to Kamloops from a collision near Field yesterday, and spotted the wreckage believed to be the missing plane from the November 2017 incident,” Const. Spencer Lainchbury said in an interview with CTV News.

“They were able to note that the plane was white and burgundy with a tail marker that matched the missing plane.”

Const. Lainchbury said the wreckage was found east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park.

Back on November 25, 2017, the Kamloops Flight Centre reported a plane had left Penticton for Edmonton, but had dropped off of radar.

The plane was described as a Mooney M20D, with markings C-FESN. Dominic Neron, 28, from Parkland County Alberta was piloting the plane, and Ashley Bourgeault, 31, from Edmonton was also on board.

RCMP said investigators determined the plane had crashed in the Revelstoke area. Crews searched the area for nine days, but did not find the plane.

Since December 2017, Revelstoke RCMP had maintained an open missing persons and plane investigation. The families of Neron and Bourgeault were also active in the area, using drones to search, gathering tips and searching a number of areas.

The families were also raising money in order to continue the search after officials suspended their search in early December.

Now, investigators are working to get to the crash site.

“We’re currently accessing the scene, it is a remote location but there shouldn’t be any issues with weather,” Const. Lainchbury said. “We’re hoping there won’t be any issues with weather as far as accessing it, and we would have to go from there once we get on site.”

In a news release, RCMP thanked the helicopter pilots and crew for keeping an eye out and finding the plane, and “assisting to bring closure to the two families.”

The families have asked for privacy to deal with the news.