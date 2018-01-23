Edmonton’s City Council passed a bylaw amendment to a year-long ban on combative sports events in the city.

The amendment would see wrestling events exempted from a moratorium placed on combative sports events in Edmonton, and allow Edmonton-based competitors to be annually licensed by the City to compete outside of the city, while the ban is in place.

Council voted unanimously for the amendment Tuesday morning.

The moratorium was put in place by the City of Edmonton on December 9, 2017, it’s scheduled to end December 31, 2018.

More to come…