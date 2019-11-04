Wu-Tang Clan's GZA headlines Edmonton winter music festival
Winterruption is coming to Edmonton on Jan. 23, 2019. (Winterruption)
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 1:09PM MST
EDMONTON -- A new music festival is coming to Edmonton in January.
Winterruption YEG is headlined by GZA, a founding member of the popular rap group Wu-Tang Clan.
From Jan. 23 to 26, shows will take place at The Starlite Room, Station On Jasper, Cask & Barrel, Temple, Freemasons Hall, Downtown Edmonton Community League and Rocky Mountain Icehouse.
"Edmonton is Festival City – but that should account for more than June through September," Winterruption's website reads.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 8.
For more information about the festival, visit the Winterruption website.