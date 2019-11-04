EDMONTON -- A new music festival is coming to Edmonton in January.

Winterruption YEG is headlined by GZA, a founding member of the popular rap group Wu-Tang Clan.

From Jan. 23 to 26, shows will take place at The Starlite Room, Station On Jasper, Cask & Barrel, Temple, Freemasons Hall, Downtown Edmonton Community League and Rocky Mountain Icehouse.

"Edmonton is Festival City – but that should account for more than June through September," Winterruption's website reads.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 8.

For more information about the festival, visit the Winterruption website.