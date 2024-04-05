EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • WWE returns to Rogers Place for Friday Night SmackDown

    Sami Zayn delivers a vicious kick to opponent Jimmy Uso on a 2023 episode of Friday Night Smackdown. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-WWE) Sami Zayn delivers a vicious kick to opponent Jimmy Uso on a 2023 episode of Friday Night Smackdown. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-WWE)

    Edmonton pro-wrestling fans rejoice as Rogers Place announced the return of WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown to the capital city on Sept. 6.

    WWE, or formally known as World Wrestling Entertainment, is the top pro-wrestling promotion in the world.

    This will be the first time in 11 years that the live-production will be televised in Edmonton.

    Fans can expect to see the top names in wrestling, including 14-time World Champion Randy Orton, LA Knight, former Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and more.

    Tickets for Friday Night SmackDown go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. on the Rogers Place website

