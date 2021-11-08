WWE's Monday Night Raw returns to Rogers Place in January

EDMONTON -

Live wrestling is making its return to Edmonton in 2022.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans will be able to attend Monday Night Raw at Rogers Place in January.

Some of the featured superstars will include WWE Champion Big E, Raw’s first pick in the 2021 WWE Draft, Becky Lynch the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion in history and tag team champion Randy Orton.

For a full list of wrestlers, click here.

The event will take place on Jan. 24 and tickets for the event go on sale Nov. 19 and can be purchased online.