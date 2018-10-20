Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wye Road reopened Friday night after crash investigation
A section of Wye Road was closed Friday night as investigators worked at the scene of a single-vehicle collision east of Sherwood Park.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 11:36AM MDT
A section of Wye Road was closed for several hours Friday night following a single-vehicle collision east of Sherwood Park.
Police were called to the area of Range Road 215 and Wye Road shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital. Their condition was unknown.
Police on scene said alcohol was being considered as a factor.