

CTV News Edmonton





The cool, wet weather didn't stop thousands of student volunteers from enjoying their year-end party at Kinsmen Park.

The students are part of the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) school safety patrol program. They help other students cross the street at their schools safely.

The party is a way to thank the young volunteers.

"I like the party and I like to keep my friends safe... I like knowing I have a role in the school to keep people safe," said Mady Ansley, a Grade 6 student from Christ the King Elementary School.

Some volunteers said the program has taught them some valuable lessons.

"I learned about leadership skills and I learned that keeping people safe is a big role in life and having a kind heart," said Nicholas Crkvenjas, a Grade 6 student also from Christ the King Elementary.

The AMA school safety patrol program is in its 81st year.