EDMONTON -- Some buses were late Thursday morning for the first day of public school in Edmonton.

A notice by Edmonton Public Schools says carriers told them they are “experiencing last-minute shifts in the availability of drivers,” but working to minimize the delays as much as possible.

The families of about 70 per cent of EPSB students who returned to in-person classes on Thursday were asked to drive kids in if possible.

Cunningham Transportation, one company providing schools with yellow-bus service, told CTV News Edmonton it valued all the drivers who “love their jobs and they love their riders so much that they’ve come back to work driving the school bus to get all of our children back to some kind of normalcy.”

It was the latest development schools, and their staff and administration, were handling in the midst of a pandemic guaranteed to cause other hiccups.

Speaking outside LaPerle School in west Edmonton minutes before the first elementary students would arrive, public board chair Trisha Estabrooks told CTV News Edmonton the first day of classes had brought “mixed emotions” for many.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty heading back to school. This school year will be like no other that students have experienced, so I’m sure there’s a mix of excitement and also that first day jitters.”

The same is true for parents, she added.

“Parents need to keep in mind not just today, but every day they send their kid out the door, is how is your child feeling? Are they exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19? If they are, you need to keep them home. It’s no longer acceptable to send your child to school with a runny nose or a bit of a cough,” she said.

“There’s lots of questions – we get that. And the resources are there to support parents with those questions.”

A day earlier, she commended the province for leaving school boards with the task of spending millions of dollars in support funding from Ottawa.

In total, EPSB will receive roughly $37 million.

Another $12 million has been set aside to help Alberta schools provide online learning.

EPSB has some 30,000 students who’ve elected to learn from home.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa