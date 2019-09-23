A section of Yellowhead Trail will be reduced to two lanes in each direction and the speed limit will be down to 50 km/hr, starting Tuesday.

The changes will effect traffic in both directions between 82 Street and 97 Street.

The lane and speed reductions are to accommodate the removal of the 89 Street intersection, as part of the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion Program.

Drivers are asked to use 118 Avenue, 127 Avenue, or 137 Avenue as alternate routes.

The lanes will reopen when the project is complete, which is expected to happen later this fall.