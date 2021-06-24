EDMONTON -- An out-of-control wildfire west of Edmonton held its size over Wednesday night at 180 hectares, but was only smoldering the next day.

Officials said in an update Thursday morning there was very little fire activity or smoke, and in fact no open flame visible at the scene nine kilometres west of Evansburg.

"The wildfire has crossed the Lobstick River but not Highway 16," a statement from Alberta Wildfire read.

"Thirty-four firefighters will be searching for and extinguishing hotspots on the wildfire with more crew members arriving later today. The crews made good progress on the fire making wet lines yesterday to contain the fire and will continue today. They'll be assisted again today with helicopters bucketing."

The provincial crews are assisting six units from Yellowhead County.

As well, four helicopters will be helping on Thursday and six pieces of heavy equipment are on standby.

An evacuation order that was downgraded to an alert remains in place, meaning about 50 residents were allowed to return home Wednesday evening but need to be ready to leave again if the situation worsens.

Highway 16A from Highway 22 west to Lobstick remained closed on Thursday, and Alberta 511 warned drivers in the Entwistle and surrounding area of poor visibility due to smoke.

More information is available from Yellowhead County, Alberta Wildfire, Alberta Emergency Alert, and 511 Alberta.