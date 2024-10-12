EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Yellowhead Trail closed in both directions after crash Saturday night

    File photo of Edmonton Police Service's Major Collisions Unit truck on April 23, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) File photo of Edmonton Police Service's Major Collisions Unit truck on April 23, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A stretch of Yellowhead Trail in north Edmonton was closed Saturday night after a serious crash.

    At 8 p.m., police issued an advisory saying the Yellowhead was closed in both directions between 97 Street and 121 Street.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

    No details were given on the crash, and police did not say how long the closure was expected to last.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

      OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News