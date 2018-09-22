

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police have asked the public to avoid 170 Street and the Yellowhead Trail after three separate collisions happened in the area.

Two of the collisions involved fire rescue trucks, which were responding to the first incident.

Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

However, all lanes in the area, including ramps onto and exiting the Yellowhead eastbound from 170 Street, are closed until further notice.

Between midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday, EPS has received a total of 18 reports of collisions: three hit-and-run collisions; three injury collisions; and 12 property damage collisions.

With another five centimetres of snow anticipated, police are advising drivers to slow down while travelling in the city as some roads remain slippery.