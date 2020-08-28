EDMONTON -- A lemon-yellow double-decker raft in the North Saskatchewan River belongs to the Kozak family.

The watercraft made of wood and Styrofoam is meant for the Sourdough Festival, but with a pandemic forcing the cancellation of all major events, they’ve found another use.

“We basically said, ‘Well, still want to go out on the river and enjoy it, so…’” Jesse Kozak told CTV News Edmonton.

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve run into over the years that have said, ‘Where do we rent these things?’”

Onlookers commented: “It looks like a contraption, for sure, but it’s awesome!” and “I love it, actually. Is anybody fishing?”

The Kozaks built the float themselves. It has room for 15 – comfortably.

Occasionally, the family of five takes a seadoo, as well, in case extra propulsion is needed.

The family often invites friends who haven’t seen the river valley from that perspective.

“Everybody that we’ve had on this, they may be skeptical at the beginning,” Kozak said.

“But when they’re done at the end: ‘I can’t wait to do this next year.’”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dan Grummett