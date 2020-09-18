EDMONTON -- A unique set of sculptures have been placed on Alberta Avenue as part of a series of artwork on loan from Vancouver.

Arts on the Ave has collaborated with the Vancouver Biennale and The Places, to bring "Love Your Bean" to Edmonton in an effort to transform the neighbourhood into a community arts district.

"We're using art as a catalyst for engaging community, so making more engaged neighbourhoods," said Barrie Mowatt, founder and artistic director of Vancouver Biennale.

The "Love Your Bean" installation is a series of bean shaped sculptures on loan from the Vancouver Biennale. The giant colourful beans were placed by cranes in a green space along Alberta Avenue.

"This is the first installation and it feels like it's Christmas," said Christy Morin, executive director of Arts on the Ave.

The beans were created by Canadian sculptor and filmmaker Cosimo Cavallaro, who is internationally renowned for his use of food in installation art. He most recently built a cheese wall along the Mexican border.

"The beans really are, as Cosimo will say, about having everyone find the kid within," said Mowatt.

"Sometimes when you're having a bad day, something like this will lift your spirits," said Morin.

The Vancouver Biennale is a non-profit organization that exhibits at in public spaces to encourage community engagement and social action.

"Love Your Bean" will stay in Edmonton for the next two years.