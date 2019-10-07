Government House Leader Jason Nixon previewed the fall session at a news conference on Monday morning.

The government called MLAs back early from the summer break, and the session begins on Tuesday.

"The spring sitting saw us pass a nearly unprecedented 13 bills, but in the immortal words of Randy Bachman, 'you ain't seen nothing yet'," Nixon said.

Nixon said the UCP government is planning 14 to 17 pieces of legislation and its first budget this fall.

Upcoming bills include the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, the introduction of Clare's Law and a new Technology, Innovation and Emissions Reduction program.

Nixon also addressed the Oct. 24 budget and reiterated the government's commitment to getting the province's finances back in order.

"This may not be an entirely easy process, but Albertans have given us a clear indication that they expect us to make the tough decisions that will rebuild our province's stalled economy and set the stage for fiscal sustainability for generations to come," Nixon said.

The legislative assembly reconvenes on Tuesday, Oct. 8.