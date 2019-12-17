EDMONTON -- The Alberta government wants to remind people that even during the holidays, essential emergency services are still available.

“It’s important Albertans know help is always available. You are not alone. During the holidays, resources that support the health, safety and security of Albertans will continue to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services in a press release.

Some of the available services include:

Family Violence Info Line - 310-1818

Child Abuse Hotline - 1-800-387-KIDS (5437)

Bullying Helpline - 1-888-456-2323

Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642

Income Support Contact Centre: 1-866-644-5135

A complete list of all government services available over the holidays can be found here.