EDMONTON -- After several weeks of being cooped up inside due to the pandemic, a local organization is giving Albertans a chance to enjoy a night out.

“You can put on a tux or ball gown if you want,” said Jennifer Martin, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta.

The catch: the gala is being held virtually, using Zoom.

“We just thought it’s really fresh, innovative, fun, new way to let people know that JA is here and what we’re doing and try to support that work,” Martin said.

Junior Achievement teaches young Albertans about things like finances, being an entrepreneur and preparing for the workforce. It was on track to provide programs to 10,000 students in the capital region before schools were shut down.

“We’ve moved all of our programs, most of them, onto our website, janorthalberta.org. They’re free,” said Martin.

But moving those programs online cost the organization.

“We rely 100 per cent on donations -- corporate, individual, grants -- and we really want to continue to be able to deliver our programs to young Albertans,” Martin said.

“Whether its a boom or a bust or a pandemic, the solid principles of how to open, start and run a business, how to manage your own household, your own money, how to be prepared to be a valuable employee, those things don’t change.”

Part of the reason they decided to hold the virtual gala on May 1, where they’ll announce the 2020 Alberta Business Hall of Fame inductees and the innovator award winners.

Martin says it will be far more interactive than a regular gala.

“The audience will be able to ask questions of our speakers, they’ll be able to bid in the live auction, they’ll be able to make comments when we do announce our hall of fame inductees,” she said.

The virtual gala can host up to 500 participants and will even be catered.

“Part of a gala is always the food. We don’t have a budget to deliver a plated dinner to everyone’s door but we thought lets do a nice charcuterie board, they can open a bottle of wine and sit back and enjoy the show,” said Martin.