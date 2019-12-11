EDMONTON -- In the last two weeks, security officials have amassed a diverse collection of items surrendered by travellers at the Edmonton International Airport.

Snow globes, hand warmers, wrist and ankle weights and more were on display Wednesday morning, reminding travellers of the rules.

"Most items really can travel, it's a question of knowing where to place them," explained Christine Langlois with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA).

Foods like apple sauce, maple syrup and Nutella are also considered liquids and must be in containers that are 100 ml or less to be allowed in carry-on luggage.

Traveling during the holiday season

Dec. 20 is expected to be the busiest day of the year at EIA, with 25,000 travelers and 50,000 more dropping people off or welcoming them to Edmonton.

Officials are asking people to give themselves some extra time.

Travellers are encouraged to check in at home and volunteers will be ready to help travellers check their baggage.

EIA opened its improved security screening at the end of November, designed to get more people through faster.

The airport is providing live entertainment, Santa Claus visits and more to help pass the time and alleviate holiday stress.