

CTV News Edmonton





Fire broke out at a townhouse complex in north Edmonton around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Few details are available at this time, but black smoke can be seen above the complex at 82 Street and Schonsee Way.

Four units appear to be impacted by the blaze.

A woman was seen climbing out of a second storey window. Witnesses tell CTV News she got out, but officials haven't commented on her condition.

Another witness tells CTV News he heard a popping sound inside the house after the fire broke out.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.