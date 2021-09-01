EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is the winner of a $15-million LOTTO MAX.

Andrew Weninger told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation he was sleeping when his mother came into his bedroom with the life-changing news.

"My mom came into my room and said, 'You better get out of bed.' I was irritated because I was trying to sleep, but then she told me I had won $15 million. Can't be irritated about that."

The first thing Weninger did was hire a financial advisor, but he plans to have some fun, too.

"I'm going to buy a house and get my dog a friend," he said. "Eventually, I would like to do some travelling, too, all around the world. As soon as it's safe I'm going to start with London, England."

He bought his $55-ticket at the Pleasantville Rexall Drug Store at 11080 51 Avenue NW back in March.