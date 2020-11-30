EDMONTON -- The City of St. Albert's Toys for Tickets campaign is winding down for another year, but you're not too late.

If you received a parking ticket in St. Albert between Nov. 15 and Nov. 30, there's a charitable way for you to pay it.

Instead of paying the fine, you can drop off a new toy, valued at $25 or more, along with the receipt.

St. Albert's Maloney Place police detachment will be accepting the toys in its front lobby until Dec. 7.

All of the toys collected will go to the fill-a-bus program then distributed to less fortunate families.

"This is definitely a more important year than any other year," Senior Officer Jason Alaeddine told CTV News Edmonton. "You know, there's a lot of less fortunate families."

The toy must be new, appropriate for anyone up to 16 years old and in its original packaging.

The Toys for Tickets campaign has been running in St. Albert since 2009.

Last year, the program yielded nearly $3,000 worth of toys for underprivileged children.