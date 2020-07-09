EDMONTON -- Warning: this story contains disturbing details.

The second day of Matthew McKnight's sexual assault sentencing hearing began Thursday morning with an emotional statement from one of his victims.

McKnight, 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 from 2010 until 2016, when he worked at Knoxville's Tavern.​

In January, a jury convicted McKnight on five of 13 counts after he had pleaded not guilty.

"You saw intoxication as an opportunity," one of his victims, the third to address the court, said on Thursday.

"My body didn’t feel like mine because I wasn’t in control," she said in her victim impact statement. "I felt robbed, invaded, worthless and helpless."

Court has heard McKnight met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said she remained silent about the attacks for years until hearing of other victims and going to the police.

"I stand here against sexual predators," she said. "I stand here so he can never do this to anyone else."

"Though justice has been served in my case, I don’t feel a sense of victory in winning because this process has been so dehumanizing."

The court heard victim impact statements from two other women on Wednesday who said they have experienced anxiety and suicidal thoughts since the attacks.

A fourth victim impact statement will be heard on Friday.

'DRUG-FACILITATED'

The start of Thursday's hearing in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench was delayed by technical issues with the remote feed.

Crown prosecutors continued to argue that at least three of McKnight's sex assaults were "drug-facilitated" and involved both alcohol and other illicit drugs.

On Wednesday, Justice Doreen Sulyma challenged the Crown's submission that evidence of drugs had been proven in court or accepted by the jury.

“I don't think there was evidence of drugs, just evidence of blackouts,” she said.

Prosecutors are seeking a 22 1/2 year sentence for McKnight, with the time for each guilty count to be served concurrently.

Lawyers for Matthew McKnight are scheduled to make their submissions later on Thursday. McKnight is expected to address the court.

His lawyers have indicated they will present evidence regarding a 2016 assault of McKnight at the Edmonton Remand Centre shortly after he was arrested on the sex assault charges.

Prosecutors say they believe the evidence will be used to argue for "collateral consequences" in favour of a lighter sentence.

'DENOUNCE AND DETER'

Prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said Wendesday the offences are gravely serious and McKnight's moral responsibility is huge in what he described as drug-facilitated sex assaults.

He said the judge must “denounce and deter” the vile abuse of the five women, and called the sentencing an "unique opportunity to denounce and deter."

“These are gravely serious offences and Mr. McKnight's degree of moral responsibility is high,” said Huyser-Wierenga during in his opening submission.

“He's a man who has had a privileged upbringing in many ways.”

With files from the Canadian Press