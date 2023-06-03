'You've got to stay fit': Firefighters put their skills to the test at 2023 FireFit

Some of the fittest firefighters from Alberta and the territories were in Edmonton Saturday to put their skills to the test.

The FireFit Alberta/Yukon Regional Championship took place at the Kinsmen Leisure Centre, with around 50 competitors battling it out on an obstacle course designed to test their fire fighting abilities.

FireFit originated as a training exercise in B.C., and has been touring nationally since 1994.

Dale McRoberts, former FireFit president, said the competition is a way for firefighters to stay in shape and keep their skills sharp.

"It's healthy training, as all firefighters should do," Roberts said. "If you're going to have a successful career, a 30-year career doing physical work, you've got to stay fit."

Firefighters donned their gear to tackle the course and test their speed, strength and endurance through tasks commonly performed in emergency situations.

A firefighter carries a dummy to safety at the 2023 FireFit Alberta/Yukon Regional Championship in Edmonton on Saturday. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)Strathcona County's FireFit team were the reigning World and National Champions heading into the competition, taking home four gold medals in 2022.

The competition pits regional teams against each other, but Roberts said there's more to it than that.

"This isn't only for people who are racing to be number one," Roberts said. "A lot of firefighters test themselves on this and they have their own personal goals, so they are winners every time.

"They keep improving, they stay fit and they're better at their job."

National championships will take place in September in Sarnia, Ontario.