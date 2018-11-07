Twenty-five Albertans received a prestigious honour from a British royal.

Princess Anne handed out the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award at the Government House on Wednesday.

“This is your award,” she told the recipients. “Nobody makes you do this. You only succeed by your own efforts.”

“The award, I think, gives you a perspective—both on your own abilities as individuals, but also on where you see yourself in the community.”

The Gold Award is given to people aged 14 to 24 who have gone above and beyond as active community members.

“It was a program that really challenged me to find ways to stay involved in the community and engaged through physical activity, through service and really developing my leadership skills,” said Christina Luo, one of the recipients.

The award has been given to half a million Canadians, but most recipients don’t get to have it handed to them by a Royal. For many of Wednesday’s winners, it added to the excitement.

“Standing up and then realizing, ‘OK, I’m actually going to shake the hand of someone who is in the royal party.’ That was quite nerve-wracking,” Joel Gamache said.

However, the recipients said their efforts and the royal recognition was just the beginning.

“All the activities it took to get to this gold level, they’re not the end,” Luo said.

With files from Timm Bruch