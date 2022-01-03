Young athletes have a chance to learn football from the pros

EDMONTON -

Young athletes got a chance to learn about football from CFL pros at a winter football clinic, the first one held since the start of the pandemic.

The two-day camp was open to 124 athletes of all ages and genders. They received coaching om CFL players on skills, technique and sportsmanship.

There were players from the Edmonton Elks, Calgary Stampeders, B.C. Lions, Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts at the camp.

“They’re teaching (the kids) how to be a good football player, how to be a good person, we have a lot of downtime where we actually talk with the player,” said Jason Staroszik, the camp director at New World Agency.

“These guys love being out with the kids, coaching them, passing along their knowledge.”

The camp sold out in three weeks, added Staroszik.

Alouettes player Amondo Sewell was teaching defense at the camp, he said the kids were all good learners.

“It’s not about how much you think you know, it’s how much you’re going to absorb and apply when you go out there in the game-like situation,” said Sewell.

Organizers were worried about having to potentially cancel the camp due to COVID-19 restrictions, but were glad to be able to hold it this year.