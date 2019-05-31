The country’s best young bowlers are competing in Edmonton this weekend at the Canadian Tenpin Federation Youth Championship.

Players between eight and 21 years old needed to qualify by playing at least 21 games and winning a provincial tournament.

“People say bowling isn’t a sport, but it is a sport,” said CTF Director, Blaine Boyle.

“You spend a lot of time on the lane practicing, a lot of muscles get used to throw that ball down the lane.”

The tournament runs until Sunday night at West Edmonton Mall. A mixture of single, double and team games are being played.