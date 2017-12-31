An 18-year-old male is facing multiple charges for stabbing a woman at a west Edmonton store Saturday night.

Police said the young man stabbed a 50-year-old woman inside the London Drugs on Stony Plain Road and 149 Street around 8:20 p.m.

EPS said the stabbing was a random act.

The victim and accused were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old, who police say was drugged at the time, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.