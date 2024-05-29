Young Oilers fan who wasn't allowed to bring drum into Rogers Place invited to Game 4

The young Edmonton Oilers fan who wasn't allowed to bring his drum into Rogers Place for Game 3 has been invited to Wednesday night's game with his drum.

The boy's sister, Sammy Paul, said he had to give up his drum to enter the building on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Oilers said the drum was stored at the entrance and picked up by a family member later.

"We have reached out to the family of the young fan and will be welcoming him back to the game tonight with his drum as our guests," Oilers Entertainment Group president Stu Ballantyne said in a statement. "We apologize for any miscommunication that occurred and look forward to welcoming him and other Oilers faithful to Game 4."

Ballantyne said the Oilers had a policy for noise makers which was relaxed for the playoffs, when the team allowed pre-approved handheld drums for people like Superfan Magoo.

For the rest of the playoffs, all fans will be allowed to bring drums "as long as they are used in a manner respectful to fellow fans."

Paul's brother met Superfan Magoo on Tuesday and got to hold his drum.

The Oilers play the Dallas Stars at 6:30 p.m. MT.