

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A 21 year old female from Parkland County has succumbed to injuries she sustained in a collision on Friday.

On Friday, February 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the woman was driving a sedan travelling east bound on Highway 16-A when it crossed the median and was struck by a west bound pick up.

The young woman was transported to hospital in Edmonton where she then passed away on Saturday, February 3.

The adult male driver of the pickup was not injured.

No charges are anticipated.