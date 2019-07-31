Edmonton police are warning against a sophisticated online employment scam that's defrauded job-seekers of more than $240,000 so far this year.

In a release, police warn "your dream job could be a financial nightmare" after receiving 93 reports of what they a 'fake maker' scam.

Fraudsters create a realistic, but fake, online company that initiates job interviews with candidates who posted their resumes on employment sites including LinkedIn, Monster, ZipRecruiter and Facebook.

The scammers offer the victim a job, but on the condition the new hire uses his or her personal bank accounts for financial transactions during a training period.

The fake company fraudulently deposits money into the victim's account, supposedly for equipment and supplies for a client. The victim is told to forward the money on to the client via crypto currency, gift card or online transfer.

Police say the pattern continues until the bank catches on the initial deposits to the victim were fraudulent and cancels the deposit.

EPS says scammers offered a wide range of jobs including caregivers, book keepers, accountants, tutors and payroll managers.