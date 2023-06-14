Your tree, your choice: Edmonton City Council rejects studying private-tree bylaw

In a close vote, Edmonton City Council has decided it will not order a report about imposing new rules around cutting down trees on private property.

The move would have targeted infill builders and other developers, who often clear-cut mature trees on lots that become skinny homes.

While Edmonton encourages adding density, the extra housing often comes at the cost of cutting down mature trees.

"I think that too often we see builders in this city take the convenient option of clear-cutting a lot," said Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack.

He believes that's not always necessary.

And there is evidence he's right, as multiple skinny home builders or buyers in the Glenora neighbourhood have intentionally protected old trees outside of their floor plan.

But on Tuesday, Knack’s motion asking city staff for data and options to formalize protection for privately-owned trees failed.

"To see that get defeated is disappointing because I just, I know how much it comes up in every mature community I represent," he explained.

Anne Stevenson is one of six councillors who opposed the motion.

She says the city is already on track to meet its “urban canopy” goals and a bylaw or policy change would only add more red tape for an industry swimming in it.

"We have already requested this information, and the answer that came back was that a private tree bylaw wasn’t recommended at this time," she said.

"When we’re losing a tree in order to enable housing in our neighbourhoods, I think that's an unfortunate, but I think it’s a reasonable trade-off."

Even a supporter of Knack's motion acknowledged that protecting trees on such a small scale wouldn't do much in the way of climate action.

"For one house, they would need to plant 986 trees to offset one average household’s emissions," said Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz.

With the mayor away on business, a 6-6 tie meant Knack's motion failed.

Amarjeet Sohi's office wouldn’t say how he might have voted, instead highlighting the many climate and city-building initiatives already on the books.

Knack and Janz voted in favour of the motion along with councillors Tim Cartmell. Sarah Hamilton, Aaron Paquette and Jo-Anne Wright.