Youth arrested after shooting in Thorsby
Published Sunday, August 2, 2020 2:35PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 2, 2020 8:19PM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
A man was taken to hospital on Saturday night after a shooting in Thorsby.
Police were called around 11 p.m.
The victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
A youth was arrested at the scene.
No charges have been laid at this point.
Police said there is no danger to the public and they believe it was an isolated incident.