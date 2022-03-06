Youth arrested after theft, assault in Alberta and N.W.T. border town: RCMP

RCMP arrested a 17-year-old youth in a town on the Alberta and Northwest Territories border after a three-day-long police operation.

The youth was arrested in Fort Smith "without incident" around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

On Friday, the community of 2,500 people was under a shelter-in-place order that the city said was enacted to "protect our community." That was lifted Saturday morning, however, city officials said residents were to continue to "exercise caution and remain vigilant."

According to Mounties on Sunday evening, that was for "firearm offences and a sudden death." RCMP units from other neighbouring detachments were brought in to respond and investigate those incidents.

Prior to the incidents, the youth was wanted for an assault with a weapon and failed to comply with a probation order related to an incident on Feb. 26 in Fort Smith.

Police say the 17-year-old was also connected to a "series" of break and enters on Friday where "multiple" long barrel firearms and a vehicle were stolen.

RCMP did not say if the youth was connected to the sudden death.

In an unusual fashion, the youth was initially identified and a photo of him was shared by Mounties "in the interest of public safety." Before he was taken into police custody, RCMP officers said the youth had access to weapons and was "believed to be dangerous."

"The investigations into multiple criminal offences will continue, and updates will be made in (the) coming days," RCMP said in a statement Sunday evening.