Youth charged with attempted murder after stabbing at central Alberta high school

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a 16-year-old student was stabbed in a Falun, Alta., school on Monday.

The teen was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He's out on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

Mounties were called to Pigeon Lake Regional School at 10:55 a.m. The stabbing took place in the library and staff and students witnessed it, Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools Superintendent Peter Barron said, but he didn't know what led to the incident.

STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

The victim's mother told CTV News her son was stabbed in the stomach, just above his pelvis.

On Tuesday, the mother said her son was in stable condition.

Falun is located approximately 80 kilometres south of Edmonton.