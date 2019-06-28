Edmonton youth are not happy with the Alberta government’s stance on climate change, and they want politicians to know about it.

Friday, young people along with other activists of all ages gathered in Churchill Square with a plan to march throughout downtown and onto the legislature grounds.

“What we want to get across is that the climate crisis is not a problem that can get pushed back to a later date,” said 15-year-old youth organizer Abram Ilcsion. “It’s not an issue that you can ignore for the next term, it is an issue here and now and Canada must uphold its agreements in the Paris Accords.”

Activists of a previous generation also joined the youth march. “It’s amazing. I have such huge respect and admiration for the youth,” applauded Angel Cleary. “At that age, I was not doing that. I was playing pinball and eating subs.”

The march attracted about 100 people of all ages.