EDMONTON -- Can children still play sports after the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta? The answer is yes, but there are a number of rules to follow.

Albertans 18 years old or younger can participate in athletic activities indoors and outdoors in groups of no more than 10, including coaches. This applies to minor sports and school athletics outside of physical education.

Groups of 10 can share an arena, for example, with another group as long as they maintain a distance of three metres and they don't intermingle, the Alberta COVID-19 website explains.

Participants are also asked to keep a distance of three metres inside and two metres outside. Coaches have to wear masks at all times and players can take masks off during high-intensity fitness.

Access to change rooms must be limited.

Games are not allowed.

The same rules apply to university athletic programs.

For more information, visit the provincial website.