Zach Hyman gifts signed Oilers jersey to 'Shaq Hyman'

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman gifted a signed #18 jersey to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal, a renowned NBA broadcaster for TNT, has appeared on the U.S. network's hockey coverage since it acquired the NHL rights in 2021.

And in recent weeks, as Hyman racked up 54 regular season goals and now nine goals in the playoffs so far, the TNT crew started calling O'Neal "Shaq Hyman."

"Never thought in my life people would be calling him 'Shaq Hyman,'" Hyman told reporters last week. "Pretty cool to share that nickname with him."

Hyman earned the "Shaq Hyman" nickname for scoring in the paint like O'Neal when he was with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies in 2015-16.

Hyman sent O'Neal a signed Oilers jersey, which the former 7'1" centre received during TNT's NBA studio show on Wednesday night.

"Zach, I love you, brother," O'Neal said as he lifted the #18 jersey.

Charles Barkley, the former NBA superstar who's also on the TNT panel, then said: "Hey, can I get a Draisaitl and a McDavid?"

Hyman scored two goals against the Vancouver Canucks in Wednesday night's Game 1 but the Oilers lost 5-4.

With files from The Canadian Press