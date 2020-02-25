EDMONTON -- A very special pup is hanging up her service vest this week after seven years of supporting vulnerable children.

Wren is retiring on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Wren is one of two facility dogs at Edmonton's Zebra Child Protection Centre.

She and Fletcher provide comfort and support to children who have been abused, including during their time at court while they are testifying.

Wren was the first facility dog to support a child on the stand while testifying in Edmonton Law Courts.

She met with children, youth and their families 265 times in 2019 alone.

The Zebra Child Protection Centre is working with Dogs with Wings to get another facility dog as soon as possible.

Zebra was the first child advocacy centre in Canada. There are now 27 across the country, including eight in Alberta.

The Edmonton non-profit supported 2,362 children in 2019 and provided more than 29,000 client services including care calls, emotional support and referrals.