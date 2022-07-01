Zeiner Park Beach water quality alert advises no swimming or wading

Zeiner Park Beach water quality alert advises no swimming or wading

On July 1, 2022, Alberta Health Services began advising the public not to swim at Zeiner Beach on Pigeon Lake after elevated fecal bacteria was found there. (Source: Google Maps) On July 1, 2022, Alberta Health Services began advising the public not to swim at Zeiner Beach on Pigeon Lake after elevated fecal bacteria was found there. (Source: Google Maps)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island