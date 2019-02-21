

CTV Edmonton





A zero-emission electric vehicle that is bound for Antarctica is being unveiled at the Hotel Macdonald Edmonton on Thursday.

“Antarctica” was built by a French company, and will be used for scientific research and exploration.

The company elected to debut it in Edmonton to pay homage to an expedition that took place in 1934.

A French adventurer and millionaire businessman left from the Hotel Macdonald in an attempt to make it to Telegraph Creek in northern B.C. at a time that there was no route to the west coast.

After several attempts and months of trying to carve a path into the Rocky Mountains, the group returned to Edmonton without reaching their destination.

One of the vehicles that were used in that mission is currently on display at the Reynolds Museum in Wetaskiwin.

The company plans to send Antarctica to symbolically cover the last 42 kilometres of the journey from Dease Lake to Telegraph Creek B.C. Chris Hadfield, and Prince Albert II of Monaco will be two of the people at the controls for the expedition.

Once the journey is completed, the Antarctica will be sent to fulfill its purpose dedicated to scientific missions.