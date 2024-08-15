EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Zero visibility' causes fatal highway crash east of Edmonton: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Vermilion, Alta., on Thursday morning.

    Mounties responded to a crash involving a truck in the area of Highway 619 and Range Road 80 to 83 at around 7:30 a.m.

    Police said there was "zero visibility in the area due to weather conditions" around the time.

    The driver died on scene.

